New report recommends changes to the Burlington Police Department

Burlington Police Department in July 2021
Burlington Police Department in July 2021(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results are in and now they’re public. Burlington hired a consulting firm to evaluate the police department and come up with ways to improve public safety operations in the city.

On Thursday, a joint committee made up of the Police Commission and Public Safety Committee approved the report’s executive summary. This is an important report, but not the last.

Now that the results of the Talitha report are finalized, the city will be sending them to CNA Corporation. CNA is another outside firm the city is working with to evaluate the Burlington Police Department.

“What does a safe community mean to you? What does a healthy community mean to you? How do we go about obtaining these visions,” Charis May Hnin, principal at Talitha Consults, said. These are the questions people living in Burlington answered over the past six months as part of their research.

Charis May Hnin said their findings are a result of town halls, workshops, and surveys. Thursday, the city released the comprehensive report to the public.

“We made a list of ten documents to release to the public, the RFP, Talitha’s initial proposal, their work plan, a power point of their workplan,” Stephanie Seguino, a Burlington Police Commission member, said of what was posted online.

In the city’s summary, they said the purpose of the assessment was to strengthen the police department’s ties with the community. Data in the report from Talitha Consults shows officers are fourth on the list of who people would call during an emergency. They trail behind EMS services, the fire department, and family or friends.

“There’s going to be some fumbles from the city side or the process of risking, but give some grace to all those involved,” said Charis May Hnin about the process going forward. “We all want a happier and safer community.”

From the results came four major recommendations, including better training for first responders, more access to community services, and better communication between the BPD and the community. While Talitha Consult’s contract with the city is done. Charis May Hnin said the report is just the first step.

“Continue to work and partner with your residents,” Charis May Hnin said. “Wrestle with it. Being in a community together is messy.”

Click here to read the full report.

