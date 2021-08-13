Advertisement

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation Tuesday.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s top Democrat in the Assembly said Friday that his chamber will suspend its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down.

Cuomo announced his upcoming resignation on Tuesday, days after he faced increasing pressure to resign or face ouster by the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The state attorney general last week released an independent investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo is scheduled to step down the week after next.

Speaker Carl Heastie said the Assembly Judiciary Committee had heard from its lawyers that it can’t impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.

