Pets with potential: Meet Rollie & Ollie
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weeks Pets with potential are Rollie & Ollie, a pair of 2-year-old twin male cats.
These two boys sure are a dynamic duo. They love to play together, eat snacks together, and even look like each other. One is a little more adventurous, while the other is a little more by the book, just like many human siblings. If you’d like to learn more about these two peas in a pod, check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.
