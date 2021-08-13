Advertisement

Pets with potential: Meet Rollie & Ollie

These twin boys are looking for their fur-ever home.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weeks Pets with potential are Rollie & Ollie, a pair of 2-year-old twin male cats.

These two boys sure are a dynamic duo. They love to play together, eat snacks together, and even look like each other. One is a little more adventurous, while the other is a little more by the book, just like many human siblings. If you’d like to learn more about these two peas in a pod, check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

