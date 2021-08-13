Advertisement

Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun...
News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun Wednesday and opened fire.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida say a toddler fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call.

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun Wednesday and opened fire.

Altamonte Springs police say another person on the video call reported seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise.

Then, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call. Police say Lynn was shot in the head and died.

Police say an adult left the gun unsecured.

Investigators are working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck towing a trailer stuck on Route 108
Another truck gets stuck in the Notch
Whitehall man dies on Addison farm
Visitors in Montpelier, Vermont.
How big a threat are breakthrough cases in Vermont?
Shania Goyette
Poultney woman charged in NY convenience store stabbing
File photo
Outbreak at Waterbury camp raises concerns on back-to-school protocols

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation
Bill Stenger and Ariel Quiros
Former Jay Peak president expected to plead guilty in court Friday
NY let childhood sex abuse victims sue; 9,000 went to court