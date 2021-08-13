Saranac Lake’s mayor to retire at end of term

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - After more than a decade, Saranac Lake’s mayor has decided to retire at the end of his term.

Clyde Rabideau announced his retirement Thursday.

He says he will serve until March 31, 2022.

Rabideau was Plattsburgh’s mayor before moving to Saranac Lake.

He says he wants to spend more time with family.

“It has been my pleasure to serve you, the people of the village of Saranac Lake, over the last 12 years,” said Rabideau in a statement.

