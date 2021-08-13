Advertisement

Saranac Lake’s mayor to retire at end of term

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - After more than a decade, Saranac Lake’s mayor has decided to retire at the end of his term.

Clyde Rabideau announced his retirement Thursday.

He says he will serve until March 31, 2022.

Rabideau was Plattsburgh’s mayor before moving to Saranac Lake.

He says he wants to spend more time with family.

“It has been my pleasure to serve you, the people of the village of Saranac Lake, over the last 12 years,” said Rabideau in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck towing a trailer stuck on Route 108
Another truck gets stuck in the Notch
Whitehall man dies on Addison farm
Visitors in Montpelier, Vermont.
How big a threat are breakthrough cases in Vermont?
Shania Goyette
Poultney woman charged in NY convenience store stabbing
File photo
Outbreak at Waterbury camp raises concerns on back-to-school protocols

Latest News

File photo
3 counties lose population as New Hampshire adds diversity
3 counties lose population as New Hampshire adds diversity
3 counties lose population as New Hampshire adds diversity
File photo
Census: Minority population growing in VT, 2nd whitest state
Vermont remains the second whitest state in the country, but the state’s minority population is...
Census: Minority population growing in VT, 2nd whitest state