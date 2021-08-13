Advertisement

School vaccination clinic push continues this weekend

File - Teachers celebrating at vaccination clinic held at MMU in Jericho.
File - Teachers celebrating at vaccination clinic held at MMU in Jericho.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are more opportunities available to get your school-aged child vaccinated.

Health officials are holding clinics at schools throughout Vermont this weekend and into next week.

On Friday, there will be a clinic at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg and Morristown Elementary in Morrisville.

Clinics locations this weekend include Canaan, Grand Isle, Orleans, and Barre.

Next week, shots will be offered in Burlington, Brattleboro, White River Junction, and Milton.

