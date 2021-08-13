Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Old East End neighbors volunteer at Greenmount Cemetery

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is known for its neighborhoods like the Old North End, the New North End, and the South End. Yet the Queen City’s oldest neighborhood, which began as a hub for the mills along the Winooski River, lacked a popular nickname until recently.

The Old East End Neighborhood Coalition was founded in 2018 by a group of people hoping to calm the traffic in their busy neighborhood and to create a more connected community. The group has installed a mural by Tara Goreau, added benches to Schmanska Park, and become a caretaker of Greenmount Cemetery.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger -- who also lives in the neighborhood -- tagged along as volunteers recently installed military markers with flags at veterans’ graves.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck towing a trailer stuck on Route 108
Another truck gets stuck in the Notch
Whitehall man dies on Addison farm
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Suspect responsible for vandalizing more than 100 vehicles
Visitors in Montpelier, Vermont.
How big a threat are breakthrough cases in Vermont?
File photo
Outbreak at Waterbury camp raises concerns on back-to-school protocols

Latest News

Stuck in Vermont: Old East End neighbors volunteer at Greenmount Cemetery
Indian Motorcycles ready for auction in Rutland.
Rutland County man’s unique motorcycle collection to hit the auction block
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
GUARD
Vt. National Guard commander weighs in on Afghanistan collapse