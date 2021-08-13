Stuck in Vermont: Old East End neighbors volunteer at Greenmount Cemetery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is known for its neighborhoods like the Old North End, the New North End, and the South End. Yet the Queen City’s oldest neighborhood, which began as a hub for the mills along the Winooski River, lacked a popular nickname until recently.

The Old East End Neighborhood Coalition was founded in 2018 by a group of people hoping to calm the traffic in their busy neighborhood and to create a more connected community. The group has installed a mural by Tara Goreau, added benches to Schmanska Park, and become a caretaker of Greenmount Cemetery.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger -- who also lives in the neighborhood -- tagged along as volunteers recently installed military markers with flags at veterans’ graves.

