Vermont State Police warn about text scam

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police are warning about a text scam seeking personal information.

Police say the phishing message purports to be from the Vermont Department of Public Safety and the secretary of state’s office, saying that drivers’ licenses need to be updated. It provides a link for people to “update their info.”

Police say the message is not from the state of Vermont, and people should not follow the link. Anyone who received the message is encouraged to report it by contacting the Vermont attorney general’s office consumer assistance program at 800-649-2424 or online here.

