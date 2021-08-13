What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”
August 15, 2021
CLIMATE REPORT REACTION
Roxana Saberi reports on the IPCC report released on Monday and Vt. State Climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux discusses what it means for Vermonters
NEW DIRECTOR FOR VERMONT’S REFUGEE OFFICE
Vt. Dept. of Health Deputy Commissioner Tracy Dolan discusses her transition from public health to refugee resettlement efforts.
THE 251 CLUB
Stephanie Young tells Dom Amato about what it is and why the 251 Club helps boost tourism in the Green Mountain State.
Host: Cat Viglienzoni
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.