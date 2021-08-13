BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

August 15, 2021

CLIMATE REPORT REACTION

Roxana Saberi reports on the IPCC report released on Monday and Vt. State Climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux discusses what it means for Vermonters

NEW DIRECTOR FOR VERMONT’S REFUGEE OFFICE

Vt. Dept. of Health Deputy Commissioner Tracy Dolan discusses her transition from public health to refugee resettlement efforts.

THE 251 CLUB

Stephanie Young tells Dom Amato about what it is and why the 251 Club helps boost tourism in the Green Mountain State.

Host: Cat Viglienzoni

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.