BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a long stretch of hot and humid weather, but it is about to come to an end. After hitting 90 degrees or higher in Burlington for the tenth time this year, a cold front will bring a noticeable change to our air for the weekend.

After one more warm and muggy night tonight, we’ll finally see some more comfortable weather by Saturday. We’ll likely see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours, with the potential for some brief, heavy downpours. After one more round of rain early Saturday morning, skies will begin to clear out and dewpoints will drop. Conditions will be much more comfortable by Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday is looking just as nice with mostly sunny skies and highs heading into the upper 70s. The work week will also start with dry conditions and partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm up into the low to mid 80s. Our weather becomes a bit more unsettled for mid week. There will likely be a chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. It will start to feel a bit more muggy again with highs remaining in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.