BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday the 13th, everyone! Consider yourself lucky for having tolerated all that heat & humidity that we had all week long. And we’re not done with that quite yet. It is going to be another hot, steamy day to end up this hot, steamy week. There will be sunshine galore, but there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm popping up late afternoon & evening.

Overnight, a cold front will come through with a round of showers & thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be on the strong side with locally heavy downpours, frquent lightning. possibly damaging wind gusts, and possible small hail. But that is the cold front that will be ushering in a refreshing batch of cooler, less humid air, just in time for the weekend. After some morning showers on Saturday, it will be clearing out, and staying that way through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

Temperatures will slowly rise again as we go through next week, and dew points will come up, too, but not to the levels that we had this past week.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

