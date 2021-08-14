Advertisement

The 35th Annual Toy Drive Rides into Montpelier

Motorcyclists of Vermont
Motorcyclists of Vermont(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Today, the Mt. Sinai Shriners and the United Motorcyclists of Vermont zoomed into Montpelier for the 35th Annual Toy Run. The Toy Run is a fundraiser to shower the children of Shriners hospitals with toys and cash to help them through their time in the hospital.

Motorcyclists ride up to the state house lawn with toys in tow and place the gifts on the State House steps.

“I love the amount of people that come out -- the big smiles and people saying they’ve ridden in this for 20 years, I’ve been doing it the whole time -- it’s great to see the community support come out and help us all out, it’s really great,” said Jim Smith, the Potentate of this year’s Mt. Sinai Shriners.

Smith tells us the goal of this beloved fundraiser is to put a smile on the faces of the sick children in Shriners Hospitals year after year.

