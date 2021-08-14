Bennington Battle Day celebrated this weekend

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s storied Bennington Battle Day holiday is being celebrated this weekend. The events are returning this weekend after most were canceled last year because of the pandemic. Saturday’s events include a parade on Bennington’s Main Street. Historical re-enactors set up a Revolutionary War era military encampment near the Bennington Battle Monument on Friday night. There will be events on Sunday including a free walking tour of Old Bennington. Bennington Battle Day commemorates the Aug. 16, 1777, battle fought in nearby Hoosick Falls, New York, when colonial soldiers defeated a British force that had been sent to seize weapons and other supplies that were stored in Bennington.

