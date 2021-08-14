Advertisement

Classic car meet patrons remember history

By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Classic car enthusiasts continue to fill up Farr field in Waterbury.

Cars are here in Vermont from all over the country with different makes, models and custom modifications.

But for some patrons it brings back some memories.

“Back in 1953 is was my mother that got my father’s car friends together in Essex Jct.” Said Ken Gypson of the Vermont Auto Enthusiasts, “So I guess my mother was the impetus for what you see here today... I’m very proud of that.”

Gypson says money raised from the car show is used to provide scholarships to students in local schools.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micael Bizuneh
Police: Suspect responsible for vandalizing more than 100 vehicles
Still from surveillance video of truck hitting Millers Run Covered Bridge in Lyndon Thursday...
Another truck damages Lyndon covered bridge; police seek driver
File photo
New report recommends changes to the Burlington Police
Indian Motorcycles ready for auction in Rutland.
Rutland County man’s unique motorcycle collection to hit the auction block
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian

Latest News

Bennington Battle Day celebrated this weekend
A long awaited commencement for UVM graduates
Jenna's House officially open in Johnson
Jenna’s House grand opening in Johnson
Grand opening of Jenna's House
Jenna's House officially open in Johnson