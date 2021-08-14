Classic car meet patrons remember history

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Classic car enthusiasts continue to fill up Farr field in Waterbury.

Cars are here in Vermont from all over the country with different makes, models and custom modifications.

But for some patrons it brings back some memories.

“Back in 1953 is was my mother that got my father’s car friends together in Essex Jct.” Said Ken Gypson of the Vermont Auto Enthusiasts, “So I guess my mother was the impetus for what you see here today... I’m very proud of that.”

Gypson says money raised from the car show is used to provide scholarships to students in local schools.

