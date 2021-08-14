Higher Ground to require proof of vaccination

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A large Vermont music venue is now requiring proof of vaccination, effective immediately.

South Burlington’s music venue, Higher Ground posted the announcement on social media saying “all patrons attending events at the Higher Ground Ballroom and Showcase Lounge will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 72 hours.”

The safety of our patrons, staff, and artists is our top priority. Effective immediately, all patrons attending events at the Higher Ground Ballroom and Showcase Lounge will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 72 hours, pic.twitter.com/Rs8B8z4VJ6 — Higher Ground (@HigherGround) August 13, 2021

They are not requiring proof or a negative test for the remainder of their outdoor events.

