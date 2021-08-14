Advertisement

Higher Ground to require proof of vaccination

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A large Vermont music venue is now requiring proof of vaccination, effective immediately.

South Burlington’s music venue, Higher Ground posted the announcement on social media saying “all patrons attending events at the Higher Ground Ballroom and Showcase Lounge will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 72 hours.”

They are not requiring proof or a negative test for the remainder of their outdoor events.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck towing a trailer stuck on Route 108
Another truck gets stuck in the Notch
Whitehall man dies on Addison farm
Micael Bizuneh
Police: Suspect responsible for vandalizing more than 100 vehicles
Visitors in Montpelier, Vermont.
How big a threat are breakthrough cases in Vermont?
File photo
Outbreak at Waterbury camp raises concerns on back-to-school protocols

Latest News

Volunteers helping out Greenmount Cemetery in Burlington.
Stuck in Vermont: Old East End neighbors volunteer at Greenmount Cemetery
Stuck in Vermont: Old East End neighbors volunteer at Greenmount Cemetery
Indian Motorcycles ready for auction in Rutland.
Rutland County man’s unique motorcycle collection to hit the auction block
GUARD
Vt. National Guard commander weighs in on Afghanistan collapse