Jenna’s House grand opening in Johnson

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - On the front steps of what was once a church in Johnson, the Tatro family in partnership with the North Central Vermont Recovery Center, have opened Jenna’s House. In honor of 26 year old Jenna Tatro who died in 2019 of a drug overdose.

The facility will serve as a multi-purpose recovery center to help people overcome addiction. Greg Tatro, Jenna’s father, says now it’s time to take action.

“We’ve been waiting to help people. That’s the key here,” Greg Tatro said. “Now we’re ready to really start helping people. We have been helping people, but this is another aspect of it. Dawn and I are dedicating the rest of our lives to helping people in recovery and supporting.”

The facility will also provide access to childcare, wellness programs, and even teach people life skills such as cooking. Jenna’s family says this facility not only aims to help those struggling with addiction, but to lend a hand to everyone.

“In the end, so many people fall through the cracks of the opioid epidemic and they find themselves struggling,” Greg Tatro, Jenna’s brother, said. “They don’t know what to do or where to look for care. So, since we lived that experience especially my parents with Jenna, they have seen where the system is weak and they’ve been able to find ways to address that.”

“We have to do something different because what we’ve been doing isn’t working,” Dawn Tatro, Jenna’s mother, said. So, creating a holistic community like this and connection, that’s what it’s all about.”

Elected state officials and members of the community were on hand to show their support. All echo the idea of coming together.

“All the money in the world is not going to solve those problems,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said. “The only way we solve those problems or address those problems, or ease the pain, is when we come together.”

With the programs and offerings at Jenna’s House, the Tatro family says their goal is to make a difference, and leave a lasting impact.

