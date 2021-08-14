A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brooksfield

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Vt Route 14 in Brookfield, according to police.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Vermont State Police believe the driver, Michael Nutbrown of Williamstown, was driving under the influence of drugs when he hit Anne Ferri of Brookfield with his car. Police say Ferri was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. VSP says Nutbrown was arrested and charged, then released. Nutbrown is cited to appear in court in September.

