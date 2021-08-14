UVM holds Belated Graduation Ceremony for Class of 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Today University of Vermont’s Class of 2020 reunited in Burlington to finish what they started.

This morning was the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony, just a year and a few months belated after COVID-19 cut their senior year short.

The class of 2020 is a group of students forever associated with graduating in the height of pandemic hysteria.

“When we went into COVID the students didn’t know what they were going to face and they did a great job. I’m so proud of this resilient class. We did what we could with a remote graduation ceremony but I’m really glad we get to do this,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella.

These are not your typical graduates. Since their actual graduation date over a year ago, many have full time jobs and some are in graduate programs.

“It feels weird coming back -- I have a full time job back at home and have had it for almost a year now so it’s a little weird but it’s super great to be back and great to see everyone,” said graduate Leanna Dolce from Haddam, Connecticut.

“I wasn’t even sure if I really wanted to come today to it -- I felt graduated this whole past year essentially. We did our own thing last year when we were supposed to and it was kind of -- should I do this? --but everyone coming together kind of solidified this decision for me,” said graduate Matthew Curran of Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Regardless, this ceremony provides a sense of closure for this class -- who was forced to walk away from their four years with little to no warning.

“A good way to just finish the college experience -- it’s been weird and not your stereotypical one but glad to have a good end, said Maddie Lodico from Exeter, New Hampshire.

President Garimella says this ceremony was a long time coming, and the planning came to fruition after the class of 2021 had 11 mini ceremonies for their graduation just a few months ago.

“Having done that, we had some more experience and we thought through how we could do this and what’s the soonest we could do it so we think this was the earliest we could have done it with most of our students vaccinated and our community vaccinated,” said President Garimella.

Thanks to this planning, even though it was last minute, two ceremonies-worth of 2020 graduates were in attendance.

“This virus has taken everything from us. I am just so proud that the administration, the alumni house, came through and gave class of 2020 what they deserve,” said graduate Riri Nyria Stuart Thompson from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

