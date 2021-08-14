Vermont family opens recovery center after daughter’s opioid death

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two years after 26-year-old Jenna Tatro died of an opioid overdose, her family is opening up a brand new recovery center in her memory.

Saturday is the grand opening of Jenna’s House in Johnson. The Tatro family repurposed the church that Jenna attended and transformed it into a multi-purpose recovery center that will help people overcome addiction, but also provide childcare and wellness programs and teach them life skills such as cooking.

Jenna’s father, Greg Tatro, believes that’s imperative to helping people struggling with addiction to get back on their feet.

“We’re trying to change the way recovery is looked at and thought of because we feel when people come out of inpatient or incarceration and they go back to the same place they came from, then their chances of success are slim,” Tatro said. “So we’d like to see a little more attention put into recovery housing.”

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the ribbon cutting will take place at noon.

Several state and local leaders plan to be there for the ceremony.

