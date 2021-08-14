Vermonters rally for voting rights, expanded access

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters continue rallying for voting rights and expanded access while also celebrating the strides that have been made over the past century.

On Saturday afternoon, the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance is hosting an event called “Hard Won, Not Done: Voting Matters.” Originally, it was planned to be held last summer to mark the 100th year since women won the right to vote in the United States, but it got postponed due to the pandemic.

The organizers say they want to acknowledge the victories and struggles that various minority groups have faced, and continue to face, to get to the ballot box.

Mia Schultz, the president of the Rutland Area NAACP, says non-citizen voting will be addressed at the rally.

“We know that that is a current issue happening here in Vermont so we’re going to bring that here,” Schultz said “And including voting in our municipal elections and how important that is in order to make sure that our air is clean and our water is clean.”

The event will be held at the Vermont Statehouse from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in registering to vote can do so at the rally.

