What to do Saturday, Aug. 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What to do in our region on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Chittenden County Humane Society will be hosting their 27th Annual Walk for the Animals & 5K Doggie Fun Run Saturday, August 14.

Burlington’s Waterfront will be filled with a bunch of cute dogs on the morning of Aug.14. This is the Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year it’s back in person after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic. There will be fun games, raffles, treats and so much more. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the Walk & 5K will start at 9:00 a.m. If you can’t join in on the fun in person you can attend online.

Another event that could be fun for the kids is an Insect Safari.

A Point au Roche State Park Naturalist will help families go on a bug hunt. Participants will search for and collect bugs around the nature center. Families can then bring the bugs will back to the center to be examined. Afterward, the bugs will be released back into nature. Then groups will use their new knowledge to design their own bugs.

The event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, all ages are welcome.

The Essex Alliance Church in Burlington will be hosting a back-to-school block party. They’ll be giving out free school supplies and haircuts. You can expect there to be bouncy castles, games, music, and even food. This free family-friendly event starts at 12 p.m. and will go until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

