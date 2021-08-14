Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cooler and less humid air has taken over the region, and will continue to bring refreshing conditions into Monday. Tonight will be cooler than recent nights, with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Some patchy fog is possible. Sunday will be amazing, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Monday will be a bit warmer, but the humidity will remain low.

We’ll have a return to warm, humid conditions during the week, but not to the extent of what we’ve just had. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday through Saturday will have partly sunny skies, with the chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be generally in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the muggy 60s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micael Bizuneh
Police: Suspect responsible for vandalizing more than 100 vehicles
Still from surveillance video of truck hitting Millers Run Covered Bridge in Lyndon Thursday...
Another truck damages Lyndon covered bridge; police seek driver
File photo
New report recommends changes to the Burlington Police
Indian Motorcycles ready for auction in Rutland.
Rutland County man’s unique motorcycle collection to hit the auction block
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian

Latest News

WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast