BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cooler and less humid air has taken over the region, and will continue to bring refreshing conditions into Monday. Tonight will be cooler than recent nights, with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Some patchy fog is possible. Sunday will be amazing, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Monday will be a bit warmer, but the humidity will remain low.

We’ll have a return to warm, humid conditions during the week, but not to the extent of what we’ve just had. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday through Saturday will have partly sunny skies, with the chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be generally in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the muggy 60s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.