BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After several days of hot, muggy weather, this weekend will bring a pleasant change. This afternoon will become mostly sunny. It will be cooler and much less humid, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect lows in the 50s tonight, so it will be much less muggy than recent nights. Sunday will be excellent, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

The week will start off with a decent day Monday. It will start to turn more humid by Tuesday, with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, and there’s a smaller chance on Friday. Highs will be in the 80s with humid conditions, but not as hot as the past several days.

