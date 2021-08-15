Arson investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Arson is believed to be the cause of an early morning Richmond fire.

The fire was just after 4:00 A.M. on Hinesburg Road.

When the fire department arrived, the garage was fully immersed. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading and saved the family’s home and a vehicle.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The garage is a total loss and damage is expected to be over $100,000. Vermont State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with more information that leads to an arrest.

