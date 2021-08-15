Advertisement

Arson investigation in Richmond

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Arson is believed to be the cause of an early morning Richmond fire.

The fire was just after 4:00 A.M. on Hinesburg Road.

When the fire department arrived, the garage was fully immersed. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading and saved the family’s home and a vehicle.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The garage is a total loss and damage is expected to be over $100,000. Vermont State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with more information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston
Williston store burglarized multiple times, thousands in merchandise stolen
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian
The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with UTV
Indian Motorcycles ready for auction in Rutland.
Rutland County man’s unique motorcycle collection to hit the auction block
Recovery center opens in honor of woman who died of an opioid overdose
Vermont family opens recovery center after daughter’s opioid death

Latest News

Richmond
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Passion 4 Paws at Switchback Brewing Co.
Pints and paws at Switchback Brewing Co.
2021 Relay for Life Chittenden County
Relay for Life of Chittenden County to benefit cancer research
Arson investigation in Richmond Sunday