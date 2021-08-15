Advertisement

Art in the Park Festival returns to Rutland

Art in the Park
Art in the Park(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -

Today is the 60th anniversary of Chaffee Art Center’s Art in the Park festival in Rutland.

Staff at the Chaffee Art Center say artists gather from across the state for the annual event. Executive director Sherri Berkheimer Rooker has ran the event for 35 years and she says she’s enjoyed watching it grow and seeing the artists come back year after year.

“It started with a few artists lining up on the walkway of the park. So its grown from that to today we have about 55 which is great from last year we had 23 from last year-- and we’ll get back up there to between 70 and 80 -- that’s where i think we’ll end up,” said Bookheimer Rooker.

The Art in the Park festival will return in Rutland on October 9th and 10th.

