Back-to-school anxiety: How to help your kids cope

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Back-to-school season is typically an exciting time of year but this year, going back to the classroom during an ongoing pandemic may make some kids feel more anxious than anything.

Channel 3′s Erin Brown spoke with UVM Medical Center Child Psychiatrist Dr. Jeremiah Dickerson to talk about how to help your child cope if they’re feeling uneasy about returning to the classroom this school year.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

