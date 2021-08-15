Advertisement

Local theater group seeks to uplift women, challenge misogyny

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local theater cooperative, the Foul Contending Rebels, is taking on Shakespeare and sexism.

Carolyne Sandoval, Caitlin Durkin and Emily Thibodeau call themselves “The Rebels” -- the Foul Contending Rebels.

In William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” a “foul contending rebel” is described as an outspoken, disobedient and independent woman. It was meant as an insult but The Rebels turned it into a women’s empowerment statement.

“Women should be foul contending rebels. Women should stand up for what they want. Women should be outspoken, be loud,” said Thibodeau. “So when we took that as our own, we were reclaiming it.”

They then made it the name of their local theater cooperative which they began brainstorming in the summer of 2018.

“We wanted to do Shakespeare shows that were focused on women and focused on young people,” said Sandoval.

The Foul Contending Rebels say their focus is “prioritizing the inherently rebellious nature of the female voice” and giving a platform to women actors, as well as those who are non-binary, transgender, and people of color.

“We just try to use our group and our experiences as women to magnify and amplify any sort of voice that’s been repressed in theater,” said Thibodeau.

The Rebels also like to push boundaries and put their own flare on adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays. Next weekend, they’re putting on their version of “Hamlet.”

“Expect a lot of changes. And expect to maybe be a little confused,” said Thibodeau.

“And expect to laugh” Sandoval chimed in.”

“Expect to laugh. Like a lot!” said Durkin.

The Rebels are performing at Schmanska Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks to a grant from Burlington City Arts, the tickets are free, but donations will be welcomed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

