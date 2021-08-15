Looking ahead: Week of Aug. 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things happening in our region the week of Aug. 16.

Construction on the Winooski Circle continues. Construction will impact traffic in this area for the week of Aug. 16 as crews repair the concrete on West Allen Street and Route 7. Traffic will be reduced to one lane starting Sunday, Aug. 15 until Thursday, Aug. 16. Construction will be happening from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. on those days. Starting Sunday, Aug. 15, work will begin at the intersection and progress south towards the bridge.

Groundworks Collaborative plans to open the doors to their new Dop-In Center on Monday, Aug. 16. The center will be located in Brattleboro, Vt.

This will be a 24-hour shelter that’s open seven days a week. The shelter will provide food, showers, laundry, and supportive services. The shelter is for anyone that is currently living outside in the Brattleboro area. This is the same shelter that opened in late June for daytime services. The shelter can hold up to 34 people per night.

The state of Vermont is setting up more back-to-school vaccination clinics for the week of Aug. 16.

The first round of clinics in this series open Sunday, Aug. 15. The locations for Sunday are Spaulding High School and Lake Region High School. The second round of clinics open Monday at Edmunds Middle School and Academy School. The third round of clinics opens on Tuesday at Hartford High School and Milton Elementary. The fourth round of clinics opens Wednesday at Colchester Middle and Mount Mansfield Union High School. The fourth round of clinics in this series opens on Thursday. They will be located at Rutland High School and Essex High School.

These clinics are open to anyone 12 years old or older. Walk-ins and appointments are available.

Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre

Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans

Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main Street, Burlington

Academy School, 860 Western Avenue, Brattleboro

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction

Milton Elementary School, 42 Herrick Avenue, Milton

Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Rd, Rutland vt

Essex High School, 2 Educational Dr, Essex Junction, Vt

Elizabethtown Community Hospital will resume its Diabetes support group on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The meetings return after a 17-month pause due to the pandemic. These will be free monthly meetings available both in-person and online. The hospital offers diabetes services such as one-on-one nutrition and disease management counseling. Their first meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The meeting will be located both on the hospital’s campus as well as online.

Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board will hold its first meeting now that they have secured their 14 and final member.

The first meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The meeting’s agenda has not been released at this time. The Board’s mission is to safely, equitably, and effectively implement and administer the laws enabling adult and medical use of cannabis in Vermont. The committee is expected to meet a maximum of six times within a year.

