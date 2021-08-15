Monsters roll in playoff opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters were dominant in their Futures Collegiate Baseball League playoff debut, downing Worcester 15-2 Saturday evening at Centennial Field.

Top-seeded Vermont plated a pair in the first and six more in the second to blow it open against #4 Worcester. Jimmy Evan led the way for the Monsters with five RBI on three hits, while Zach Landry also added four hits of his own.

With the win, Vermont takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. A win Sunday at Worcester would allow the Monsters to advance to the FCBL Championship Series, while a loss would force a decisive Game 3 back at Centennial on Monday.

