Motorcyclist dies after crash with UTV

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a UTV has killed one man, and the other is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened Saturday around 7 p.m. on Route U.S. 7 in Pownal.

Police say, the UTV operator, Kyle Thayer, 36, Clarksburg MA was driving in the southbound breakdown lane when he attempted to make a left turn onto mason hill road by crossing route 7. Police say that’s when he was struck in the driver’s side door by the motorcyclist, Todd L. Rhinemiller, 48, Adams, MA. Both vehicles continued off the east side of the roadway where Rhinemiller was ejected over a guardrail.

VSP says Rhinemiller was flown to Albany Medical center in New York, where he died. Thayer is suffering life-threatening injuries. Police say Thayer displayed signs of alcohol impairment during the investigation. Thayer has criminal charges pending the results of a blood test.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.