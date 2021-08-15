Pints and paws at Switchback Brewing Co.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fun day for both pups and their owners at Switchback Brewing Company in Burlington.

Passion 4 Paws, a local dog rescue organization, was at the brewery Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Members of the organization shared information about pet adoption with local customers.

Those in attendance were able to sit back, have a drink, and listen to live music. With some of the proceeds going towards a good cause.

After the 4 hour event, Switchback will take $1.00 from every pint and hot dog sold, and donate to the shelter. Event organizers say despite the pandemic, the adoption process didn’t stop.

“It’s been a really difficult year as we know with the pandemic, the country has shut down. But it’s been a huge year for dog adoptions,” Jacki Galenkamp of Passion 4 Paws said. “We’ve actually adopted out over 300 dogs throughout the pandemic. So, we’re really just here to say hello to our people, talk to some friends, visit some dogs, and have a cold beer.”

Galenkamp says the shelter will use the money donated to help rescue dogs and provide support to the animals as they await their forever homes.

