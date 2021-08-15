Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - An emergency landing Sunday afternoon in Richmond by a plane experiencing mechanical issues.

Vermont State Police say the plane touched down in a field between Route 2 and I-89′s Richmond Exit.

Police say the plane made a safe, controlled landing.

Kyle Clark of Underhill, Vermont was the pilot and the second pilot was George Coy of Swanton, Vermont.

Police say there were no injuries

