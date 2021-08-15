Relay for Life of Chittenden County to benefit cancer research

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members were once again able to walk in support of cancer research over the weekend.

Last year’s Relay for Life event was cancelled because of the pandemic but was back on this year. The event was held at Technology Park in South Burlington on Saturday.

The Relay for Life movement is dedicated to fighting cancer through fundraising efforts and community action.

This year’s event featured live music, an abbreviated walk, food trucks, and a ceremony to honor those effected by cancer.

Event organizers say nearly $60,000 was raised. All of the money will go towards cancer research and to help support community programs. Hilary Casillas of the American Cancer Society says Relay for Life is more than just an event. It’s a community.

“We had cancer survivors who had survived their cancer and treatment 40 years ago, who were there lending a helping hand for people who just got that terrifying news that they have cancer,” Casillas said. “We also had caregivers walking the track, some of them who have unfortunately lost the person that they cared for. They find an amazing community at this Relay for Life.”

She says nearly 200 people and 28 teams participated in this years event. Donations can still be made online by clicking here.

