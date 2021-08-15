Travis Roy Tournament tops $1 million goal

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The 20th annual Travis Roy Foundation Wiffleball tournament going on this weekend at Little Fenway, Little Wrigley, and the Little Field of Dreams, and this one is particularly special. Not only is it the first tournament since the COVID cancellation last year, but it is also the first without the tournament and foundation’s name sake.

Travis Roy passed away last Fall at the age of 45. In accordance with Travis’ wishes, the foundation will be taking a step back from active fundraising efforts and putting the money it has raised into a trust to benefit spinal cord injury patients and research.

As a result, this will be the final year the foundation sponsors a tournament. With that in mind, the foundation set a lofty fundraising goal this year: one million dollars. At the annual “Money Count” ceremony Saturday afternoon, tourament organizers played a special message that Travis recorded before his death...and then unveiled the big total. $1,091,924 and counting. It’s a new record for the tournament, and brings the 20-year total North of $7 million. Needless to say it was an emotional moment for Travis’ family.

“Twenty years ago, we had seven teams and we raised four thousand dollars, and we were ecstatic,” said Travis’ father Lee. “And here we are. Travis, we talked about it 3 or 4 years ago when we reached $700k, ‘You know, we might be able to do a million some day,’ so here we are. You know, this wiffleball family, it’s just the best.”

The tournament runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.