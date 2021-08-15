Veteran Uses Custom Wheelchair Trike to Motorcycle Around

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -

Charles Nassau is not your average 87 year old.

He’s a Korean War veteran, a retired Rotarian, a member of the American legion but he’s also a long time motorcyclist who was determined to keep riding after a hit and run left him paralyzed in 2016.

He is joining friends and family to go for a nearly 100 mile ride through the green mountains.

Charles and his son, Charlie, like to ride every Sunday. But today is different.

“Right now his cancer’s back so he’s going to be fighting that -- so we don’t know -- we don’t know what the future holds. But we’re going to enjoy the day and get a good ride in,” said Charlie Nassau, Charles’ son.

Sunday’s ride is a way to get together with friends and family before Charles endures treatment for cancer, but it’s also to celebrate his story and how far he’s come.

“Today’s a good day for a bunch of us who like motorcycling and riding as well to get together and celebrate his life of riding motorcycles,” said Charlie.

Charles became paralyzed in 2016 after he was involved in a hit and run. But that didn’t stop the Nassau family from making sure Charles could still ride, no matter his condition.

“I’ve ridden motorcycles all my life -- I didn’t want to quit. So as soon as I got out of the hospital in 5 months I started looking online to find something I could ride,” said Charles.

The ability of getting Charles to go on these amazing rides didn’t happen over night. After his accident in 2016, his son Charlie began to think of some new ways to get his father out on the road again.

Charlie has dedicated his business to making sure adaptive motorcyclists have the equipment they need to get back on the road.

“I help a lot of amputee and paraplegic riders, I sell adaptive riding equipment, electric shifters, hand controls, and things like that,” said Charlie. Charlie put together Charles’ custom wheelchair trike back in the day. It’s quick and bright -- just like Charles.

“You can’t not like the guy. He has that kind of personality,” said friend Geza Ginzery. “His attitude. Never give up. Look at him. 87 years old and still riding -- you can’t beat that,” said Charlie.

