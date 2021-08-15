What to do Sunday, Aug. 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Sunday, Aug. 15.

Abenaki Chief Don Stevens is kicking off open farms weeks with a special event. You and your family can explore and learn about the historical importance of the Abenaki Land Link crops. The in-field experience will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. The event will be held in Jeffersonville at West Farm. Participants will learn about seed saving and get the chance to enjoy snacks from the farm.

Another chance to try some great food is at Picnic in the Park.

Essex Recreation will be hosting a picnic starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. The event will be held at Maple Park and Pool. There will be a variety of food trucks, performances, and amenities throughout the afternoon. Some food options include Still Smok’n VT, Mac’s Sugar Shack, and Sweet Wheels Donut Bus. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Passion for Paws will be hosting an event Sunday, Aug. 15 at Switchback Brewing Company in Burlington.

You and your pup can stop by from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. to celebrate all the lives saved throughout the pandemic. This event will also act as a fundraiser. $1 will be donated to Passion for Paws for every pint and hot dog purchased during the event.

To top it all off you can also expect a live musical performance.

