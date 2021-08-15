Williston store burglarized multiple times, thousands in merchandise stolen

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A string of thefts at a Williston Business has police on the lookout.

Police say early Saturday morning, a man used an object to break through a door then stole over $2,000 in merchandise.

But this isn’t the first time, they say on July 20th, 24th, and 28th an unknown male, who is believed to be connected again stole a total of over $2,000 in merchandise.

Williston police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them.

