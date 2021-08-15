Advertisement

YCQM Aug. 15, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on YCQM, Roxana Saberi reports on the IPCC report released on Monday. Vt. State Climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux joins Cat to talk about what it means for Vermonters. Tracy Dolan talks with Cat about her transition from public health to refugee resettlement efforts. And Stephanie Young tells Dom Amato about how the 251 Club helps boost tourism in the Green Mountain State.

Host: Cat Viglienzoni

