Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will start off crisp and cool, with many locations in the 40s. The Champlain Valley will fall into the low 50s. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs near 80 degrees. The humidity will start to make a comeback Tuesday, with dew points back into the mid to upper 60s. A trough may touch off a few afternoon thunderstorms, especially in New York.

The week will see a return to muggy weather, though a milder version of what we’ve had last week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday will have generally partly sunny skies, with the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with lows in the muggy 60s.

