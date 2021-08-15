BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a near-perfect day, with sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. It will be crisp tonight, with clear skies and lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Monday will be warmer than today, but dew points will remain in the 40s and 50s.

The heat and humidity will be on the rise again during the week, but not as high as last week. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous Wednesday. The chance for at least a few thunderstorms will continue Thursday through Saturday. Highs will generally be in the mid 80s, with lows in the muggy 60s.

