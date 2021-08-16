Advertisement

100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A California veteran celebrated his 100th birthday by recreating the World War II parachute jump he made 77 years ago.

Tom Rice stepped out of a vintage plane over the beaches of Coronado to symbolize the D-Day invasion jump he made in Normandy, France, decades ago when he was a member of the legendary 101st Airborne’s parachute infantry regiment.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and helped capture Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in Germany.

After the war he became an educator, teaching in schools for over 40 years.

Rice was aided in his birthday D-Day recreation by former U.S. Navy SEAL team members and was greeted by scores of residents and members of the military, who lined the beach to show their support.

When the centenarian was asked about his secret to longevity, he simply said, “keep moving.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston
Police investigate string of thefts at Williston REI
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Department
Motorcyclist dies after crash with UTV
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Richmond
Arson investigation in Richmond
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian

Latest News

The New Hampshire Medical Society hopes to increase the state’s vaccination rate by sending...
NH doctors to work with businesses, schools on vaccine rate
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Officials in the town of Brattleboro are considering whether to again require masks in indoor...
Brattleboro again mulls mask mandate in public spaces
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew