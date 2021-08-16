Brattleboro again mulls mask mandate in public spaces

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Officials in the town of Brattleboro are considering whether to again require masks in indoor public spaces because of rising cases from the delta variant of the coronavirus.

A special Select Board meeting is planned for Tuesday.

Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin told the Brattleboro Reformer that the board is trying to figure out what is the best way to keep everyone safe and encourage vaccinations.

Select Board member Daniel Quipp says Windham County has now moved to “substantial” levels of community transmission.

