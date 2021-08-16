Advertisement

Burlington set high low-temperature records last week

Last week's hot weather set a record in Burlington for five consecutive days of low...
Last week’s hot weather set a record in Burlington for five consecutive days of low temperatures above 70 degrees.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Last week’s hot weather set a record in Burlington for five consecutive days of low temperatures above 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Burlington posted on Twitter that Aug. 9 through Aug. 13 was the longest stretch of such days since 1901.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the city also had record-high low temperatures on two days.

According to the National Weather Service, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 had low temperatures of 75 degrees.

The weather service says last week’s humidity caused temperatures to feel hotter than they were with the maximum heat index for Burlington at 97 degrees.

