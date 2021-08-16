Connecticut man dies hiking Mount Washington

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in New Hampshire say a hiker died due to an unknown medical condition while hiking in the Mount Washington area.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 66-year-old man died while hiking up the Jewell Trail on Saturday.

They said he was a resident of Naugatuck, Connecticut, and was hiking with his sons when he suddenly collapsed in the early afternoon about two miles from a base station.

