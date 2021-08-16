Advertisement

Ex-firefighter charged with sexual assault of disabled girl

FILE Photo.
FILE Photo.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWMARKET, N.H. - A former New Hampshire firefighter is being charged for the alleged sexual assault of a girl with disabilities that took place over the course of five years.

A grand jury found that 42-year-old Joshua Gilbert engaged in a pattern of sexual assault against the girl from 2012 to 2017, beginning when she was 15.

He has been indicted on 18 counts of sexual assault. The Portsmouth Herald reports that Gilbert was originally arrested on one count of sexual assault but during the grand jury process additional charges were brought forward.

If Gilbert is convicted, he faces 10 to 20 years in prison on each count.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Chris Sununu was at Mount Washington over the weekend to see Travis Pastrana set a new world...
Travis Pastrana sets new record on Mt. Washington Hillclimb
