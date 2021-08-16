Ex-firefighter charged with sexual assault of disabled girl

NEWMARKET, N.H. - A former New Hampshire firefighter is being charged for the alleged sexual assault of a girl with disabilities that took place over the course of five years.

A grand jury found that 42-year-old Joshua Gilbert engaged in a pattern of sexual assault against the girl from 2012 to 2017, beginning when she was 15.

He has been indicted on 18 counts of sexual assault. The Portsmouth Herald reports that Gilbert was originally arrested on one count of sexual assault but during the grand jury process additional charges were brought forward.

If Gilbert is convicted, he faces 10 to 20 years in prison on each count.

