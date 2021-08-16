Expert analysis of situation in Afghanistan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chaos at the main airport in the Afghan capital has killed at least seven people. That’s according to U.S. officials at the scene in Kabul.

Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.

Witnesses said hundreds of people remained trapped Monday night between American forces trying to push them out of the airport and Taliban forces trying to keep them in.

The crowds of people came as the Taliban enforced their rule over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country.

Michael Krause, Ph.D., is a military veteran who served in Vietnam and Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He taught at West Point along with several other institutions and is a 1964 graduate of Norwich University.

His background is in the interaction of diplomacy and military, and he has been paying close attention to the situation in Afghanistan.

He spoke with our Céline McArthur about what he’s seeing. Watch the video for the full interview.

