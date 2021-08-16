Help available for veterans struggling with what they see in Afghanistan

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Help is available for veterans who may be struggling with what they’re seeing happen on the ground in Afghanistan. That’s the message from specialists at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.

The experts say watching the American-backed government in Afghanistan fall to the Taliban could be a trigger for those suffering from hidden scars of war. And, they say that trauma can be about more than just the memories from the battlefield. They say stress can also manifest from worrying about the civilians who are left behind.

“You know the bread guy down the street that makes really good bread. You also know the family down the street and they were trying to learn English and they would say hello to you or you know they would try to talk about the Yankees or stuff like that. You are going to wonder what happened to those families and it is tough,” said Joshua Gerasimof, a peer support specialist at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.

Any veteran or family member who is having trouble coping can call the 24-hour Veterans Crisis Line. That number is 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1). They can also call the mental health department at the VA directly at 802-295-9363 x6961. Medical center staff say it is not a weakness to reach out for help.

