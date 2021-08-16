Advertisement

Help available for veterans struggling with what they see in Afghanistan

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Help is available for veterans who may be struggling with what they’re seeing happen on the ground in Afghanistan. That’s the message from specialists at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.

The experts say watching the American-backed government in Afghanistan fall to the Taliban could be a trigger for those suffering from hidden scars of war. And, they say that trauma can be about more than just the memories from the battlefield. They say stress can also manifest from worrying about the civilians who are left behind.

“You know the bread guy down the street that makes really good bread. You also know the family down the street and they were trying to learn English and they would say hello to you or you know they would try to talk about the Yankees or stuff like that. You are going to wonder what happened to those families and it is tough,” said Joshua Gerasimof, a peer support specialist at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.

Any veteran or family member who is having trouble coping can call the 24-hour Veterans Crisis Line. That number is 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1). They can also call the mental health department at the VA directly at 802-295-9363 x6961. Medical center staff say it is not a weakness to reach out for help.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston
Police investigate string of thefts at Williston REI
Courtesy: Pownal Fire Department
Motorcyclist dies after crash with UTV
Courtesy: Bolton Fire Department
Plane makes emergency landing in Richmond
Richmond
Arson investigation in Richmond
Brookfield woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car.
Driver charged after hitting pedestrian

Latest News

election
Residents of Burlington’s Ward 3 to pick new city councilor Tuesday
Northern New York schools get ready to welcome back students
HEARTS
Scout project honors COVID victims, helps community connect with nature
Last week’s hot weather set a record in Burlington for five consecutive days of low...
Burlington set high low-temperature records last week
People chase aircraft at Kabul airport as they desperately seek to leave Afghanistan.
Expert analysis of situation in Afghanistan