Investigation underway in Johnson following suspicious car fire

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews in Johnson were busy Sunday morning at a car fire.

The Johnson Fire Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office both responded after a car in a driveway on Clark Avenue went up in flames.

They say it happened sometime during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police are calling the fire suspicious and there’s a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

