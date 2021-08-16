Advertisement

Investigation underway in Johnson following suspicious car fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews in Johnson were busy Sunday morning at a car fire.

The Johnson Fire Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office both responded after a car in a driveway on Clark Avenue went up in flames.

They say it happened sometime during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police are calling the fire suspicious and there’s a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

