Investigation underway in Johnson following suspicious car fire
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews in Johnson were busy Sunday morning at a car fire.
The Johnson Fire Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office both responded after a car in a driveway on Clark Avenue went up in flames.
They say it happened sometime during the early morning hours on Sunday.
Police are calling the fire suspicious and there’s a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.
