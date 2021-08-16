Kids help clean up Missisquoi River

EAST BERKSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont kids are helping to clean up the Missisquoi River. What started as a canoe trip ended with some lifelong lessons.

They’re cleaning up the river one generation and one tire at a time. But cleaning up tires isn’t quite what they were expecting to be doing. They were supposed to be on a canoe trip with Montgomery Adventures.

“This year I decided to change up a little bit and see if I could get them to want to do a river cleanup on one of the days,” said Keith Sampietro, a Montogomery Adventures guide.

Campers said it was a little weird but fun.

From the Berkshire bridge to the Samson Hill Falls, the teens cleaned up 21 tires from the river. And they paddled all the way down and all the way back. In total, it took them six hours, but the kids say it was worth it.

Both the kids and their guide said they had plenty of time for canoeing and camping along the way.

Collecting tires ended up being such a success, some of the kids can’t wait to do it again.

“Hopefully the next canoe trip we do,” one said.

That’s exactly what they were hoping would happen.

“You start with the kids. They grow up, hopefully, they will remember being on the river,” said John Little, the president of the Missisquoi River Association.

