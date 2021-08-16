Advertisement

Mandatory vaccine vigil continues in Lebanon, NH

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A 24-hour vigil is taking place in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to protest Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health’s mandatory vaccination policy.

The vigil is taking place across from Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s main campus. Organizers have been there 24 hours a day for over a week now.

The health system recently announced that it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all 12,000 employees. DHH officials say the decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for employees is supported by science and facts. But vigil organizers say the mandatory policy is against the law.

“We are not anti-vax. We are not against people taking care of themselves and making their own decisions. Whether that is for the vaccine or against the vaccine. We just believe it needs to be informed consent. And if you remove informed consent, then we believe it becomes forced and forced medicine is simply wrong. It becomes violence,” said Wes Chapmon with the Liberty Defense Coalition.

Those taking part in the vigil say they will be there as long as it takes. They say they will be filing a lawsuit against the health system.

It’s worth noting that more than 80% of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health employees had already received the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the new policy.

